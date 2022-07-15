Coal Bed Methane Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast 2022 to 2030

The global coal bed methane market size was US$ 15.1 billion in 2021. The global coal bed methane market is forecast to grow to US$ 28.7 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The natural gas present in most coal beds is known as coal bed methane (CBM). It is formed through the coalification process, which involves the conversion of plant matter into coal. In addition, it takes over millions of years for the process to complete. Furthermore, CBM is entirely made up of pure methane, a clean-burning fuel with few contaminants that require no additional processing.

Factors Influencing the Market

The steeply growing population and rising demand for power are driving the growth of the global coal bed methane market. In addition, the growing commercial, residential, and industrial segments will prompt the growth of the global coal bed methane market during the forecast period.

Additionally, changing preferences to use eco-friendly power and meet the increasing demand for electricity across the regions are key factors projected to drive the growth of the coal bed methane market over the forecast period.

The growing investments by the market players will offer ample growth opportunities. In addition, growing number of policies by the governments of emerging economies will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing gas prices and growing industrialization are likely to boost the demand for coal bed methane.

Growing environmental concerns will surge the growth of the coal bed methane market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The consumption of coal bed methane has decreased significantly as a result of COVID-19. The demand for energy and power decreased due to the changing shift in preferences. Following the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for environmentally friendly products is projected to continue to climb, boosting the growth of the coal bed methane industry. Furthermore, due to lockdown restrictions and shortage of laborers, the global coal bed methane market has shrunk significantly.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific coal bed methane market will be the largest due to decreasing number of oil reserves and increasing oil prices. In addition, growing environmental concerns will fuel the demand to produce coal. Mine safety, greenhouse gas emissions, and air quality are the major issues all across the world. Thus, coal bed gas has become a more significant energy resource in the Asia-Pacific countries.

Competitors in the Market

Essar

Reliance Industries Limited

Arrow Energy Pty Ltd.

PetroChina Company Limited

Baker Hughes, a GE Company LLC

G3 Exploration

ConocoPhillips Company

GEECL

Halliburton

bp p.l.c.

Gazprom

Pioneer Natural Resources Company

Halliburton, Chevron

Royal Dutch Shell

Weatherford

Dart Energy

Santos

ConocoPhillips

Fortune Oil

Encana Group

Sydney Gas

Green Dragon Gas

Great Eastern Energy Petronas

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global coal bed methane market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, and Region.

Based on the Technology

Hydraulic Fracturing

Horizontal Drilling

CO2 Sequestration

Based on the Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Power Generation

Transportation

Based on region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in theCoal Bed Methane marketreport are:-

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence theCoal Bed Methane marketover the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market forCoal Bed Methane market?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

