Linear Alkyl Benzene Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2030

Competitors in the Market, CEPSA Quimica S.A., Deten Quimica S.A., Fushun Petrochemical Company, Chevron Phillips Chemicals, Honeywell International Inc., Arabian Petrochemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Petrochemicals Pvt. Ltd., Other prominent players

The global linear alkyl benzene market size was US$ 8.2 billion in 2021. The global linear alkyl benzene market is forecast to grow to US$ 11.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The chemical compound Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) is usually referred to as a detergent alkylate. Kerosene, benzene, and n-paraffin are the primary sources of LAB production. It’s a chemical used in cleaning and washing solutions as a surfactant.

Factors Influencing the Market

The market for linear alkyl benzene is forecast to grow rapidly due to the growing demand for residential and industrial cleansers around the world. In addition, consumers are increasingly preferring biodegradable detergents and soaps over regular soaps because they are environmentally friendly. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global linear alkyl benzene market during the study period.

Linear alkyl benzene sulfonate is mostly used in personal care products because of its advantageous features, such as emulsifying abilities, good foam production, and washing properties. Moreover, increasing health concerns and the geriatric population is likely to fuel the growth of the global linear alkyl benzene market.

The chemical finds its applications in laundry detergent, light-duty dishwashing detergents, and home cleaners industries. The increasing urban population and rising disposable income are likely to boost the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global linear alkyl benzene market witnessed a loss as the demand for cosmetics declined abruptly. However, the demand for detergents and soaps stayed the same. Thus, the market growth remained the same during the pandemic. Moreover, the contribution of e-commerce platforms has significantly benefited the market.

Regional Analysis

The global linear alkyl benzene market is forecast to witness maximum growth in Asia-Pacific. APAC is forecast to dominate the linear alkyl benzene market with a substantial market share, followed by North America and Europe. In nations like India and China, the demand for soap, washing powder, and synthetic detergent is growing due to rising hygiene awareness and development in the liquid soap segment. China is significantly contributing to the growth of the regional market, mainly due to the increasing demand for cosmetics and skincare products. Moreover, India is a world leader in soap production. Thus, all of these factors will contribute to the market expansion in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The global linear alkyl benzene market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Global linear alkyl benzene market by type:

Surfactants

Non-Surfactants

Global linear alkyl benzene market by application:

Household

Commercial

Industry

Global linear alkyl benzene market by region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

