Smart Parking Systems Market Size 2022 Share, Growth, Investment Opportunities, Demand, 2030 Forecast Research Report

The global smart parking systems market size was US$ 4.4 billion in 2020. The global smart parking systems market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 11.89 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.12% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Smart parking is a parking method that assists drivers in parking their vehicles safely. These devices show signs and symbols to show the available space in the parking slot. The devices are embedded with efficient sensors to perform the operations.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe negative impact on the global smart parking system market, as various countries and their governments declared complete lockdown. As a result, it abruptly reduced travel activities. These systems are highly demanded by airports to enhance the comfortable environment. However, due to travel restrictions, airports witnessed a severe shortage of travelers. Apart from that, the education and work organizations, including universities, offices, and schools, were all closed during the pandemic. As a result, it hampered the growth of the global smart parking system market.
Moreover, the unavailability of raw materials hampered the entire supply chain. Because manufacturing companies observed a sudden shortage of raw materials and workforce, it obstructed the growth of the trade activities.
Factors Influencing
Growing concerns related to parking are forecast to hamper the market growth in the coming years. For drivers, finding a vacant parking space at the hospital, shopping center, university, hotel & airports have always been a major concern. Moreover, the growing population has fueled the demand for smart parking systems.
The evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT)-based technology is forecast to expand the growth of the market.
High implementation costs and complexity of the systems may hamper the growth of the global smart parking systems market.
Growing investment in infrastructure, rising urbanization, and government initiatives would propel market growth in the coming years. Many prominent companies, including Tesla, Waymo, and Ford, are working on enabling parking assistance functions in their vehicles. As a result of such advancements, the global smart parking systems market would grow rapidly.
Geographic Analysis
Regionally, Europe accounts for the largest share in the global smart parking systems market. It is due to the presence of various automobile manufacturers that are focusing on developing advanced smart parking systems in the region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow rapidly due to the rising population, increasing demand for automobiles, and rising consumer awareness. Moreover, growing urbanization and government initiatives towards the development of smart cities may drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific smart parking systems market.
Market Segmentation
By Type
Off-street
On-street
By Technology
IoT
Ultrasonic
RFID
By Application
Security & Surveillance
Smart Payment System
E parking
License Plate Recognition
By End-User
Commercial
Government
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
