Data Protection As A Service Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Latest Innovation, Forecast to 2030

The global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market was US$ 11.79 billion in 2020. The global data protection as a service (DPaaS) is forecast to reach the value of US$ 162.15 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 30.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2030. Data Protection as a service (DPaaS) is a cloud-based web delivery service that helps preserve business data with excellent security features.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic fueled the adoption of technology. Businesses began depending on technology to enable remote workforces. The demand for cloud platforms suddenly raised. Thus, it increased the necessity of data security services, backup, and recovery, etc. As a result of the changing era, the global data protection as a service market may grow incredibly fast.

The cybercrime cases suddenly grew during the pandemic. It mandated the demand for measures to save data from fraudulent activities. As a result, the market grew significantly during the pandemic period.

Factors Influencing

Small, medium and large enterprises use DPaaS to protect the data. In the growing era of cloud computing, reliability on the internet has surged the demand for data protection. Moreover, sensitive data can lead to harm if it gets hacked. Thus, the companies adopt DPaaS to enhance the security of the data. The market is forecast to grow rapidly with the growing use of the internet.

The different demands of the business enterprises can present significant opportunities for the market players thriving in the global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market. Moreover, the events of partnership may result in significant growth in the coming years.

The growing advancements and the deployment of data centers may create favorable opportunities for market growth.

The global data protection as a service (DPaaS) industry is forecast to gain traction, owing to the increasing cases of cyber threats globally.

High initial costs associated with this platform may negatively impact the growth of the global DPaaS market.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, the global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market is growing rapidly in North America. The market is forecast to witness notable growth by recording the highest revenue during the estimated period. It is due to the booming growth of the I.T domain and cloud-based computing.

The Asia-Pacific is forecast to lead with the second-highest revenue generation. It is due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based computing. As the demand for cloud-based computing would increases, the demand for data protection services would also increase. As a result, the global market for data protection as a service (DPaaS) would expand in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation

By Deployment Model

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

By End-User

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Service Type

DRAAS

BAAS

STAAS

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

Commvault Systems, Inc.

EMC Corporation

VMWARE, Inc.

Quantum Corporation

Asigra, Inc.

Veritas Technologies

Cisco Systems

Other Prominent Players

