Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Hsueh Jui-yuan named Taiwan's new health minister, Victor Wang heads CECC

Hsueh was health and welfare deputy minister, Wang also named as deputy health minister

  103
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/15 17:00
Hsueh Jui-yuan, and Victor Wang. 

Hsueh Jui-yuan, and Victor Wang.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the former health minister's entry into the Taipei mayoral race, the Cabinet on Friday (July 15) announced the new health minister and deputy health minister, as well as the new head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

On Sunday (July 10), Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) — who was head of both the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) and the CECC — announced he would be running as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate in this year's Taipei mayoral race. Earlier that day, a DPP election strategy committee meeting convened by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who doubles as the chairwoman of the DPP, nominated Chen as its candidate for Taipei mayor.

At a press conference on Friday, Cabinet Spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) announced that Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has approved Chen's resignation. In his place, Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) is taking over the post as health minister, while Victor Wang (王必勝) will serve as both deputy health minister and the new head of the CECC.

Hsueh graduated from the National Taiwan University College of Law and has been serving as the deputy minister of MOHW since August 2020. He moved through the ranks at the Bureau of Medical Affairs of the Department of Health, ultimately serving as director-general from 2004–2008. He then moved on to Shuang Ho Hospital of Taipei Medical University, where he acted as deputy superintendent from 2008-2015.
Hseuh Jui-yuan
Victor Wang
health minister
Ministry of Health and Welfare
MOHW
Central Epidemic Command Center
CECC
Chen Shih-chung

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan health minister attends final Cabinet meeting before Taipei mayoral campaign
Taiwan health minister attends final Cabinet meeting before Taipei mayoral campaign
2022/07/14 14:16
President Tsai stumps for mayoral candidates for Taipei, New Taipei
President Tsai stumps for mayoral candidates for Taipei, New Taipei
2022/07/13 16:51
Taiwan reports 34th case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children
Taiwan reports 34th case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children
2022/07/11 15:00
Taiwan health minister's new Facebook page gains 80,000 followers overnight
Taiwan health minister's new Facebook page gains 80,000 followers overnight
2022/07/11 10:19
Taiwan's health minister Chen Shih-chung to enter Taipei mayoral race
Taiwan's health minister Chen Shih-chung to enter Taipei mayoral race
2022/07/10 23:09