Gogoro unveils new Delight e-scooter for women in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric two-wheeler maker and energy infrastructure provider Gogoro on Thursday (July 14) unveiled its latest e-scooter designed especially for women, the new Delight.

At a launch event in Taipei, Gogoro noted that last year in Taiwan, women accounted for 51.54% of electric scooter sales, while men made up 48.46%. With women in mind, Gogoro’s design team built the Delight to be lightweight, stylish, and safe.

The Delight has a seat height of 72.9 cm, the lowest in its class, to make getting on and off the scooter easier. The new e-scooter weighs 4 kilograms less than the Gogoro 2 Delight and also comes with a newly-designed main-stand that requires 25% less effort to prop up.

Not only does the Delight support touch-button reversing like previous Gogoro models to get out of tight parking spaces, it also comes with a new Walking Mode, which lets riders walk the scooter with power assist.



Gogoro Delight Smartscooters at July 14 launch event. (Taiwan News photo)



The new electric scooter also takes into account the different riding position of women with their knees closer together and added AIRCUSH pads to better protect riders’ knees during sudden braking. The Delight also comes with a collapsible aluminum cup holder.

For riders that like to pack their underseat trunks with lots of odds and ends, the Delight comes with a 180 degree U-shaped trunk light for better visibility. The underseat compartment is also equipped with a disinfecting UV light, in addition to fragrance capsules.

In terms of performance, the Delight comes equipped with a 7kw motor and has a range of approximately 150 km on fully charged batteries. The drivetrain uses Gogoro’s Flo Drive Carbon Belt System co-developed with belt-drive specialist Gates.

As for colors, the Delight comes in Beryl Green, Gem Blue, Pearl Gold, and Crystal White, while the Delight Basic only comes in Mellow White. If government subsidies are included, the price of the Delight starts at NT$62,680 (US$2,092).



Gem Blue Delight. (Taiwan News photo)