Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan Institute of Economic Research signs semiconductor accord with SEMI

S23 guidelines focus on upgrading energy efficiency

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/15 16:30
Taiwan's TIER has signed an agreement with SEMI to improve the semiconductor production process. (Pixabay photo)

Taiwan's TIER has signed an agreement with SEMI to improve the semiconductor production process. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER) said Friday (July 15) it had signed an agreement with the global electronics association SEMI to promote energy conservation standards.

The accord, concluded on June 22, would result in the promotion of standards set by the S23 guide for the conservation of energy, utilities, and materials used in the design and manufacturing of semiconductors, CNA reported.

The two organizations will cooperate on promoting improvements benefiting the production process and on sharing research, according to TIER, one of Taiwan’s top economic think tanks.

As Taiwan imports more than 90% of its energy, the Bureau of Energy under the Ministry of Economic Affairs launched the use of “best available techniques” for large-scale investment projects in 2015.

The new agreement would improve energy efficiency even further and cut carbon emissions in the production of semiconductors, TIER said, emphasizing the crucial role Taiwan’s electronics chip sector plays in global supply chains.
Taiwan Institute of Economic Research
TIER
SEMI
S23
semiconductors
semiconductor sector
energy efficiency
MOEA
Bureau of Energy

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan wants closer look at Foxconn plans for China chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup
Taiwan wants closer look at Foxconn plans for China chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup
2022/07/13 20:15
India reviews semiconductor project by Taiwan’s Foxconn, Vedanta
India reviews semiconductor project by Taiwan’s Foxconn, Vedanta
2022/07/08 19:25
Taiwan to stop China poaching tech talent via overseas subsidiaries
Taiwan to stop China poaching tech talent via overseas subsidiaries
2022/07/02 20:12
Taiwan minister slams Chinese economic threats during US visit
Taiwan minister slams Chinese economic threats during US visit
2022/06/28 17:38
Taiwan’s electricity price rises by 15% for largescale consumers
Taiwan’s electricity price rises by 15% for largescale consumers
2022/06/27 19:57