Free Mandarin, English classes open to migrant workers in Taiwan's Taoyuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Signups have begun for free language and skills classes for migrant workers in Taoyuan City.

On Wednesday (July 13), the Taoyuan City Department of Labor announced that it is holding its annual Migrant Workers Academy, in coordination with the National Taiwan Sport University from July 9 to Oct. 21. The academy is offering courses in Mandarin conversation, English conversation, financial literacy, and Taiwanese cooking and life skills.

The courses are available to all legally employed migrant workers in Taoyuan City. Registration is open from now until July 25, or until class quotas fill up.

This year, professional bilingual lecturers will teach seven Mandarin conversation classes and one English conversation class, according to the labor department. Each class consists of six sessions that are four hours in length.

In addition to the language courses, and in order to prevent migrant workers from being subjected to financial fraud and to better understand consumer rights and interests, two financial education courses will be held. Lecturers will teach money management so foreign workers have a better understanding of finances, such as opening an account, foreign currency exchange, and other personal financial applications.

To provide migrant workers with more opportunities to acquire skills in their spare time, 15 courses are being offered in Taiwanese cooking and life skills of three hours each. These classes will teach students how to prepare local Taiwanese snacks and other life skills.

To sign up for these classes, visit the 2022 Migrant Workers Academy registration page.