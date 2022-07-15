Police nab suspected shooter of 5 in central Taiwan spa

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police on Friday afternoon (July 15) arrested a man suspected of shooting five employees at a biotechnology company in central Taiwan.

On Thursday evening (July 14), an assailant shot five Kang Jian Biotech Co. (康建生技公司) employees in Nantou County's Caotun Township at close range, killing four on the spot and leaving one in critical condition. The suspected gunman, later identified as 55-year-old Li Hungyuan (李鴻淵), fled the scene on a scooter and rode to Taichung City's Wufeng District before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Early Friday morning (July 15), police were able to pinpoint Li's location in Wufeng District and tried to arrest him. However, by 4 a.m., an officer was quoted by CNA as saying Li had escaped.



Li Hung-yuan is arrested by police. (New Reporter photo)

Later that day, police identified Li's location, this time at a massage parlor on Zhongqing Road in Taichung City's North District. At 1 p.m., a team of 40 heavily armed officers entered the parlor, and by 1:58 p.m. arrested Li after 21 hours on the run, reported UDN.

When police apprehended Li they found he had been carrying three sets of handcuffs, three guns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Li had initially evaded police by hiding in the water tank on the fifth floor of the massage parlor.

As police escorted Li out of the spa, he told the congregated media, according to Up Media, "Hello everyone! I killed because I wanted revenge," "I killed five, that's right," and "I have a deep hatred, is it wrong for me to take revenge?"



Items seized from Li. (New Reporter photo)