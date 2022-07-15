Point-of-use Water Treatment Systems Market Size 2022, Analysis by Sales and Consumption Status and Application till 2030

Global Point-of-use Water Treatment Systems Market is valued at approximately USD 16.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.00 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems is a water purification process by which undesired chemical compounds, organic and inorganic materials, and biological contaminants are removed from the water. This process also includes distillation (the conversion of a liquid into vapor to condense it back to liquid form) and deionization (ion removal through the extraction of dissolved salts).

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5368

Frequent development in the technology of water reusing, growing demand for sustainable energy adoption has led to the adoption of Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems across the forecast period. For Instance: As per Unilever Plc in June 2019, Unilever Plc., under its brand known as Pureit, introduced Pureit Copper+ RO model which uses smart Copper Charge technology to ensure the right amount of copper in every glass of water. Also, with the scarcity of clean water in developing and under-developed countries, the adoption & demand for Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, competition with the bottled water industry impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The Global Point-of-use Water Treatment Systems Market is considered for the regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the adoption of technological advancements in water purification. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising urbanization, rising population create profitable growth prospects for the Point-of-use Water Treatment Systems Market across Asia-Pacific region.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5368

Major market players included in this report are:

Alticor

Honeywell International

Pentair

Panasonic Corporation

Unilever

LG Electronics

Coway

BWT

Toray Industries

BRITA Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5368

By Device:

Tabletop pitchers

Faucet-mounted filters

Countertop units

Under-the-sink filters

Others

By Technology:

Reverse osmosis systems

Ultrafiltration systems

Distillation systems

Disinfection methods

Others

By Application:

Residential

Non-residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Access Full Report, here:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5368

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/