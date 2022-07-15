Air Freshener Dispenser Market 2022, Benefits, Opportunities to 2030

Global Air Freshener Dispenser Market is valued approximately at USD 6.50 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.20% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The Air Freshener Dispenser releases a set amount of scent, within a set time frame, thus creating indoor aroma. Thus, increasing demand for the automated products and increasing technological advancements are factors contributing to the market growth.

For instance: This company’s Micro Airoma Air Freshener Dispenser is a portable device designed to preserve healthy air quality with regular bursts of fragrance. It is a programmable logic device that can be used 24 hours a day, seven days a week for 30/45/60 days. It has an automatic reset button that allows the user to set a period per day and is very efficient for rooms up to 200m3. However, Heavy costs involved for the Air Freshener Dispenser and heavy competition involved between the private players in the market impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing high-end lifestyle and increasing disposable income is likely to increase the growth of the market in the forecasting period.

The regional analysis of global Air Freshener Dispenser Market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World for analysis and estimation. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of large number of retailers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as changes in lifestyle and increasing disposable income would create lucrative growth prospects for the Air Freshener Dispenser Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

CGS STORES LTD

VECTAIR SYSTEMS LTD

RECKITT BENCKISER INC

QINGDAO ANYFEEL ELECTRIC CO. LTD

JARDEN CORPORATION

FARCENT ENTERPRISE CO. LTD

S.C. JOHNSON & SON INC

CHURCH & DWIGHT CO. INC

PROCTER & GAMBLE CO

HENKEL KGAA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online

By End User:

Commercial

Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

