Diving Tourism Market Size 2022 Research Report, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis and Forecast 2030

Global Diving Tourism Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Diving Tourism is referred to as tourism, which includes the activity of working or looking around underwater, using special breathing equipment. Diving is the sport or activity in which you jump into water head-first with your arms held straight above your head, usually from a diving board. Increasing interest in scuba diving and government’s initiatives to support the tourism industry, rise in outdoor and water sports activities among millennials have led to the adoption of Diving Tourism across the forecast period.

For Instance: As per the NIP&FA, FY 2020 saw an inflow of $2.94 bn in investments in Indian tourism as compared to $1.07 bn in FY 2019, a y-o-y growth of 174.7%. Also, with the growing interest of people to experience exciting underwater activities, the adoption & demand for Diving Tourism is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high diving costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Diving Tourism Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to well-established infrastructure for tourism. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the presence of a large number of domestic travelers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Diving Tourism market across European region.

Major market players included in this report are:

The Natural Travel Collection Ltd.

Fly & Sea Dive Adventures

Project Expedition

Bluewater Travel

Island Expeditions Company Limited

Liveaboard Adventures

National Geographic Expeditions

Deep Blue Adventures

Caradonna Adventures

Advanced Diver Mexico

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Age Group:

15-25 Years

26-35 Years

36-45 Years

46-55 Years

56 Years & Above

By Diving Type:

Professional Diver

Active Diver

Casual Diver

New Diver

By Tourist Type:

International

Domestic

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

