Laundry Care Market Size 2022 Key Applications, New Technology and Forecast till 2030

Global Laundry Care Market is valued at approximately USD 25 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.00 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Laundry Care is a service in a hotel that washes and irons clothes for guests. The laundry service will wash, dry, and iron your clothes. Includes the process of washing (usually with water containing detergents or other chemicals), agitation, rinsing, drying, pressing (ironing), and folding. The rising e-commerce giants and retail stores and emergence of detergent pods have led to the adoption of Laundry Care across the forecast period.

For Instance: as Dropps is one of the leading Laundry Care products brands, which introduced plastic-free laundry detergent pods packaged in recyclable and compostable boxes, in November 2020, Ariel, one of the leading detergent brands, announced the launch of single-use tablets called PODS, as pre-dosed washing capsules, filled with concentrate liquid. Also, with the increasing penetration of social media and growing demand for sustainability and surging demand for organic home care products, the adoption & demand for Laundry Care is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent regulations impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Laundry Care Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the strong presence of leading Laundry Care brands. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, increasing sales of organic and biodegradable detergents would create lucrative growth prospects for the Laundry Care Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Golrang Industrial Group

Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Amway Corporation

Kao Corporation

S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

LG Household & Health Care Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Fabric Softeners

Laundry Detergents

Others

By Source:

Synthetic

Organic

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

