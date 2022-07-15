Landscaping Products Market Size 2022 Research Report Analysis from Perspective of Segmentation and Industry Growth 2030

Global Landscaping Products Market is valued at approximately USD 70.64 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Landscape products are a classification of construction materials used by garden developers and landscape architects. Thus, increasing global population and increasing real estate businesses are factors contributing to the market growth.

For instance: according to Statista, the growth rate of the real estate sector went to 11.2%, in the year 2020 from 10%, in the year 2015. However, lack of skilled Professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing disposable levels and increasing number of cafes and restaurants are likely to increase the growth of the market in the forecasting period.

The regional analysis of global Landscaping Products market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World for analysis and estimation. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing house and garden parties. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing disposable income would create lucrative growth prospects for the Landscaping Products market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Pavestone Company LLC

Griffon Corp

Haddonstone Ltd

Home Depot Product Authority LLC

Kafka Granite LLC

Lehigh Hanson

Anchor Block Company

Quikrete Companies Inc

Salina Concrete Products

Henri Studio

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Planting Material

Hardscaping

By Application:

Commercial

Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

