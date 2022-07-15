Electric Water Heaters Market Size 2022, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

Global Electric Water Heaters Market is valued approximately at USD 25.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.4% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Electric Water Heaters are used to heat up water and supply by efficient use of electricity. These heaters are easy to install and has hassle free maintenance. The rise in residential construction is driving the market growth. According to Australia Bureau of Statistics and Statistics New Zealand, the new dwellings approval witnessed significant increase in Australia from 13,555 units in month of January 2020 to 16,984 units in January 2021.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5392

The same increased in New Zealand from 3195 to 3888 dwellings respectively from the month of January 2020 to January 2021. The other driving factor for the market growth in increase inhospitality industry. For instance, according to Statista, user penetration in hotels is projected to reach 16.8% by 2026 from12.0% in 2022.. Also, with the rise in residential applications such as bathing, cooking, space heating, and others, increasing product launches and rising disposable income are the factors contributing towards market growth over the forecast period. However, implementation of stringent government regulations related to efficient energy and development of solar water heaters impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Electric Water Heaters market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share and is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028 owing to the rise in strategic initiatives undertaken by private players, increase in electrification rate, growing disposable income and rapid urbanization.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5392

Major market player included in this report are:

ARISTON THERMO S.P.A.

A.O. SMITH

BOSCH THERMOTECHNOLOGY

GENERAL ELECTRIC

BRADFORD WHITE CORPORATION

RHEEM MANUFACTURING CO.

HAVELLS INDIA LTD.

HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.

BAJAJ ELECTRICALS

RACOLD

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5392

By Product:

Storage

Non-storage/Tankless

By Application:

Commercial

Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5392

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/