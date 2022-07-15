Medical Tourism Market Size, 2022 New Opportunities, Top Trends and Business Development 2030

Global Medical Tourism Market is valued at approximately USD 117.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.8 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Medical Tourism is basically an organized travel across the borders to provide medical treatment. Medical Tourists travel all over the globe for the enhancement, maintenance, or restoration of their health through advanced treatments and affordable healthcare facilities. It includes cardiovascular treatment, neurological treatment, and dental treatment. The increasing availability of enhanced quality care has led to the adoption of Medical Tourism across the forecast period.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5395

For Instance: According to the National Institute of Health in 2020, the healthcare sector is getting advanced due to the increasing technological innovation and adoption of enhanced quality care. As per the same source, adoption of digital technologies, robotics and well equipped medical devices has enhanced medical services etc. Accessible information and care enhance the market growth of Medical Tourism market. Also, with the increasing wider hospital network under insurance coverage for cashless transactions, the adoption & demand for Medical Tourism is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, limited coverage and lengthy partial reimbursement by payers impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The geographical regions considered for the Global Medical Tourism Market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is considered as the significant region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the increasing number of cross border travelers, reduced expensive and prolonged treatment and the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising incidences of injuries and diseases and enhancing healthcare infrastructure would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Medical Tourism market across Asia-Pacific region.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5395

Major market players included in this report are:

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH

Fortis Healthcare Limited

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Bangkok Chain Hospital Public Company Limited

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Saudi German Hospital (SGH) Group

Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital

Bahrain Specialist Hospital

Hamad Medical Corporation

Al Zahra Hospital

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5395

By Treatment:

Dental Treatment

Cosmetic Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Orthopedic Treatment

Neurological Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Fertility Treatment

Other Treatments

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5395

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/