Wellness Service Market Size, 2022 Industry Chain Information and Emerging Market Regions 2030

Global Wellness Services Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Wellness is a vital process of becoming aware of and taking responsibility for making choices that directly contribute to health. It is a balanced amalgamation of one’s body, mind and spirit. Wellness means valuing and taking good care of one’s body. The objective of Wellness Services is to change the association between service users and health services by allowing individuals to preserve and improve their health.

The increase in population and per capita income and merger, acquisition and collaboration to expand their geographic presence has led to the adoption of Wellness Services across the forecast period. For Instance: Gold’s Gym, the world leader in fitness and wellness, collaborated with Microsoft on its just-unveiled smart wearable band for people who want to live healthier and be more productive. Johnson & Johnson recently collaborated with Janssen and USAID (United States Agency for International Development) to fight against the health threat of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Also, with the rise in awareness about health and Wellness Services and surge in the incidence of chronic diseases, the adoption & demand for Wellness Services is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, paucity of skilled and trained personnel and ineffective and harmful products impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Wellness Services Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the demographics-driven Wellness Services and anti-ageing treatments, younger people and escalating middle-classes. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing population and awareness among people for health and wellness. growth in the corporate sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wellness Services Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Wellright (us)

Compsych corporation (us)

Lifeworks, inc. (canada)

Unitedhealth group (optum) (us)

Anthem, inc. (us)

Workplace options (us)

Cerner corporation (us)

Centene corporation (us)

Telus (canada)

Cleveland clinic (us)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Health Risk Assessment

Weight Management Services

Nutrition Services

Health Screenings

Fitness Services

Smoking Cessation

Stress Management Services

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

