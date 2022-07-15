Global Travel Beauty Retail Market Size, 2022 Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights 2030

Global Travel Beauty Retail Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Travel Retail market comprises of retailing in airlines, airports, cruises, etc. and the travel beauty retail market focuses on beauty products such as skin care, make up etc. The key market players are making strategical developments which is driving the growth for the market.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5399

In 2021, Durfy, a Switzerland based company successfully extended its contract which helps the company to operate the duty- and tax-free stores at Cardiff Airport in Wales, United Kingdom. Also, presence of global brand for the distribution, is likely to facilitate growth for Travel Beauty Retail during the forecast period. However, strict government regulation towards retail outlets at airports impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Travel Beauty Retail Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increase in demand of skin care products and rising demand for hair and makeup care products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increased tendency of people for travelling and luxury products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Travel Beauty Retail market across Asia-Pacific region.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5399

Major market player included in this report are:

DFS Group

Dufry

Lotte Duty Free

King Power International Group

The Shilla Duty Free

Gebr

Heinemann

China Duty Free Group (CDFG)

Aer Rianta International (ARI)

The Nuance Group.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Skin Care

Fragrances

Make-up

Hair Care

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Airports

Airlines

Ferries

Other Channels

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5399

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/