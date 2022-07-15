Traditional Toys and Games Market Size By Application, By Region and Forecast 2022-2030

Global Traditional Toys and Games Market is valued at approximately USD 80.00 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.00 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

A Traditional Toy is typically thought of as non-electronic, made from materials such as wood or other types of natural fibers, and often handmade. The commercialization of favorite movies and cartoon characters such as spiderman, ironman and the rising usage of construction toys among adult kids for boosting their learning capabilities has led to the adoption of Traditional Toys and Games across the forecast period.

For Instance: As per Statista, revenue in the Toys & Games segment amounts to US$52,442m in 2022. The market is expected to grow annually by 8.92% (CAGR 2022-2026). In 2018 Paul Lamond Games launched a new brick construction toy line with a football focus in the shape of Nanostars. The range is created to combine admiration of football among kids with the activity of building brick constructions. Also, with the surge in demand in usage by educational institutes for physical and mental learning and licensing and branding of traditional toys, the adoption & demand for Traditional Toys and Games is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high costs of products impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Traditional Toys and Games Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increase in purchasing dolls, puzzles, and model vehicles to keep children engaged. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, increasing infant population, growing preference for e-commerce would create lucrative growth prospects for the Traditional Toys and Games Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Funskool (India) Ltd.

Dream International Ltd.

Hasbro, Inc

TOMY

Mattel

Bandai Namco Holdings.inc

JAKKS pacific, inc.

Spin Master ltd.

Moose Enterprise Holdings Pty Ltd (Moose)

Kirkbi A/S (LEGO System A/S)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Games/Puzzles

Infants

Plush

Outdoors

Model Vehicles

Others

By Material:

Plastic

Textile

Metal

Wood

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

