Internet Advertising Market Share, Size, Production, Cost Structure, Competitive Landscape From 2022-2027

By Report Ocean
2022/07/15 05:22

Astute Analytica released a new research report on the global Internet Advertising Market. The global market study looks into a variety of subjects, such as opportunities, market size, development, innovation, sales, and the overall growth of top players.

The global internet advertising market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 24.7% during 2022-2027.

The study incorporates both qualitative and quantitative data and draws on both primary and secondary statistical sources. Significant companies, important market categories, and a range of products are included in the global market report. In addition, the report covers the measurement years and the study points.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

In this report, market players in this field will receive insights regarding COVID-19’s impact post-COVID-19, which will provide a useful framework for evaluating strategies. The COVID-19 has affected a number of manufacturing operations and supply chains worldwide. As a result, the economy has been experiencing a recession and high inflation rates. Furthermore, the pandemic disrupted a number of industries’ international movements. Due to the labor shortage and the lack of logistics movement, the whole sector faced sustained challenges. Lockdowns have caused severe financial losses to end-user industries.

Market Drivers

  • Extensive Adoption of Smartphones
  • Emergence of High-Speed Internet
  • Proliferation of Social Media

Market Challenges

  • Rise in Adoption of Ad-Blockers to Avoid Online Advertising

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2021
  • Historical Period: 2017-2020
  • Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Market by Enterprise Size

  • Large Enterprises
  • Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Market by Industry Vertical

  • Automotive
  • Healthcare
  • Media & Entertainment
  • BFSI
  • Education
  • Retail & Consumer Goods
  • Transport & Tourism
  • IT & Telecom
  • Others

Market by Platform Type

  • Mobile
  • Desktop & Laptop
  • Others

Market by Ad Format

  • Search Engine Advertising/Search Engine Marketing
  • Display Advertising
  • Mobile Advertising
  • Social Media Advertising
  • Video Advertising
  • Online Classifieds Ads
  • Others

Market by Pricing Model

  • Cost Per Thousand (CPM)/Cost-Per-Mille (CPM)
  • Performance Based Advertising
  • Hybrid
  • Others

Market by Region

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

