Thermal Interface Materials Market Size 2022 By Industry Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Growth Strategy till 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Thermal Interface Materials Market Research are 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KgaA, Honeywell International Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Dow Corning Corporation, Laird Technologies, Momentive Performance Materials, Indim Corporation, Wakefield-Vette, and other key market players.

The global thermal interface materials market size was US$ 2.8 billion in 2021. The global thermal interface materials market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The steeply rising demand for electronic device downsizing and the growing LED industry will primarily contribute to the growth of the global thermal interface materials market during the study period. Furthermore, growing deployment of thermal interface materials and rising trend of wearable electronics will also drive the global thermal interface materials market forward.

The global thermal interface materials market will also witness substantial growth due to the growing range of new launches in the consumer electronics sector. Furthermore, rising disposable income and increasing demand for cutting-edge technology will also benefit the global thermal interface materials market.

Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) also find a wide range of applications in electric cars, CPUs/Desktops, etc. The growing demand for these technologies will benefit the global thermal interface materials market. Apart from that, trending electrical device miniaturization will escalate the growth of the global thermal interface materials market in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The thermal interface materials market experienced significant loss due to several factors. The first and foremost one is the decline in the demand for consumer electronics. Furthermore, industry players also had to stop R&D activities in order to prevent any further spread of the virus. Thus, it hampered the growth of the global thermal interface materials market. On the contrary, various trends, such as teleconferencing and remote working technologies, emerged as crucial steps during the pandemic. As a result, the demand for PCs, laptops, etc., increased among students and workers. Thus, such factors drove the global thermal interface materials market towards growth during the pandemic period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific thermal interface materials market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the growing contribution of emerging economies like China, Japan, and India. The demand for consumer electronics is significantly growing in these countries after the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Work-from-home has become a new normal, which is expected to benefit the thermal interface materials market even in the coming years. In addition to that, other factors like growing focus of governments on industrialization, increasing per-capita income, rising user base on internet, etc., will contribute to the growth of the thermal interface materials market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global thermal interface materials market segmentation focuses on Chemistry, Type, Application, and Region.

By Chemistry

Silicone

Epoxy

Polyimide

Others (Acrylics, Polyurethanes, and Cyanate Esters)

By Type

Greases & Adhesives

Tapes & Films

Gap Fillers

Metal-Based TIMs

Phase Change Materials

Others (Elastomeric Pads/Insulators and Thermal Compounds)

By Application

Computers

Telecom

Consumer Durables

Medical Devices

Industrial Machinery

Automotive Electronics

Others

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

