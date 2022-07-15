Capsule Hotel Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation to 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Capsule Hotel Market Research are Book & Bed Tokyo, Darakhyu Capsule Hotel, 9h Ninehours, First Cabin HD Co., Ltd., The Capsule Hotel, Urbanpod Hotel, The CUBE Hotel Group, Riccarton Capsule Hotel, Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya, The Bed KLCC, Pangea Pod Hotel, Hippo Pod, The Bedstee Hotel, The Global Hotel Tokyo, and other key market players.

The global capsule hotel market size was US$ 75.5 million in 2021. The global capsule hotel market is forecast to grow to US$ 281.1 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Hotel capsule refers to the facility provided by hotels in which users get accommodation in form of small clear capsule rooms. These rooms are the size of a single bed.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing travel and tourism industry is primarily driving the growth of the capsule hotel market. In addition, a capsule hotel is considered cost-friendly as it charges less than luxury hotel rooms. Thus, this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the global capsule hotel market.

Growing disposable income and rising interest in tours is expected to drive the market forward. In addition, beneficial offerings provided by hotels to attract visitors are projected to benefit the market during the forecast period.

The market will also witness favourable growth opportunities due to the contribution of online attractive ads and applications offering tours at discounted prices.

Regional Analysis

Europe is expected to emerge as the largest market for capsules, majorly due to the growing disposable income of the population. Moreover, the promising potential of leisure inbound and outbound travel is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, the region is home to some prominent tourist places, which will contribute to the growth of the capsule hotel market during the study period.

Expansion of logistics & infrastructure will escalate the growth of the European capsule hotel market. Moreover, advertising of tourism by governments and the availability of capsule hotels at airports is expected to be the prominent factors driving the industry forward. Robust technological advancements and the implementation of advanced technologies for the convenience of travellers will also prompt market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the growth of the entire tours and travel sector as the industry witnessed a significant decline in terms of revenue. Due to the pandemic, the governments halted the movement of people. Moreover, most of the travel activities were banned in order to control that disastrous situation. Thus, it impeded the growth of the hotel capsule market. Moreover, the pandemic also developed massive fear among the population as the COVID-19 infection was high contagious and could be transmitted easily. Thus, it has hampered the growth of the capsule hotel market.

Market Segmentation

The global capsule hotel market segmentation focuses on Traveller, Booking Mode, Age Group, and Region.

By Traveller Type Outlook

Solo

Group

By Booking Mode Outlook

Online Booking

Offline Booking

By Age Group Outlook

Generation X

Generation Y

Generation Z

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

