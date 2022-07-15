Cannabis Testing Market Share 2022 Global Trend, Segmentation, Business Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Cannabis Testing Market Research are Restek Corporation, SC Laboratories, Shimadzu Corporation, Steep Hill, Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGAA, PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and other key market players.

The global cannabis testing market was US$ 1,221.4 million in 2021. The global cannabis testing market is forecast to grow to US$ 3,001.9 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Cannabis testing is the process of analysing the samples through cannabis. These samples are used to detect the THC, CBD, terpene levels, and other contaminants in solvents, mold, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for cannabis legalization is the primary factor driving the growth of the cannabis testing market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising pharmaceutical segment and increasing adoption of cannabis for making novel drugs will also drive the cannabis testing market forward.

Growing investments in the pharmaceuticals segment are expected to benefit the cannabis testing market. On the contrary, high start-up costs may limit the industry growth during the forecast period.

The growing range of technological advancements is expected to escalate the market growth during the study period. For instance, Perkin Elmer unveiled its ONE Pesticide420 CRM reagent and Consumable Kit specifically designed for cannabis & hemp testing.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic increased investments in the pharmaceutical segment. As a result, it emerged as an opportunity for the cannabis testing market. However, the fact that the overall focus of the healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment shifted towards COVID-19 testing hampered the growth of the global cannabis testing market. Moreover, industry players also experienced a significant decline in sales, which in turn hampered the growth of the global cannabis testing market.

Regional Analysis

Globally, the Asia-Pacific cannabis testing market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is owing to the recent legalization of cannabis for medical and therapeutic use, which will surge the use of cannabis testing in the coming years. Furthermore, the region is home to one of the prominent medical sectors, which will be opportunistic for the cannabis testing market during the forecast period. In addition to that, the growing adoption of the LIMS technique to improve the transparency of lab work status will contribute to the growth of the cannabis testing market. The high population of the region and rising prevalence of diseases will escalate the cannabis testing market growth in the coming years. In addition, the LIMS technique declines costs and enhances efficiency by offering flexibility to accommodate new requirements. Thus, all of these aforementioned factors will drive the Asia-Pacific cannabis testing market forward.

Market Segmentation

The global cannabis testing market segmentation focuses on Product, Test Type, End-Users, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Instruments

Consumables

Software

By Test Type Outlook

Heavy metal testing

Microbial analysis

Potency testing

Residual screening

Others

By End-Users Outlook

Cannabis Cultivators/Growers

Cannabis Drug Manufacturers

Others

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

