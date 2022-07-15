Carbon Black in Lead-Acid Battery Market Share, Size, Insights 2022 Movements by Key Findings, Industry Impact 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Carbon Black in Lead-Acid Battery Market Research are Imerys, Cabot Corporation, SGL Carbon SE, Aditya Birla Group, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., Denka Company Limited, Superior Graphite, Shandong Jinkeli Power Sources Technology Co., Ltd., Continental Carbon Company, Israzion Ltd., and other key market players.

The global carbon black in lead-acid battery market size was US$ 441.3 million in 2021. The carbon black in the lead-acid battery market is forecast to grow to US$ 631.4 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Lead-acid batteries are among the widely used batteries for devices. Furthermore, rising demand for technological advancements and efficient smart devices will benefit the carbon black in the lead-acid battery market during the forecast period.

The fact that lead-acid batteries are easily recyclable is expected to surge the growth of the carbon black in the lead-acid battery market. Furthermore, these batteries are considered beneficial for wheeled mobility and stationary applications, which will bring lucrative growth opportunities for the global carbon black in the lead-acid battery market.

The growing automotive industry and rising demand for UPS systems in residential spaces will escalate the demand for carbon black in the lead-acid battery market during the study period. On the contrary, the presence of more beneficial alternatives may limit the growth of the carbon black in the lead-acid battery market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a drawback for the entire automotive industry, which experienced a significant downfall throughout the COVID-19 period. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting the industries in various parts of the globe. Thus, it is projected to ultimately hamper the growth of the global carbon black in the lead-acid battery market. However, the demand for communication devices increased steeply due to lockdown restrictions and work-from-home policies. Thus, it escalated the growth of the carbon black in the lead-acid battery market.

Regional Analysis

Based on the regions, the Asia-Pacific carbon black in lead-acid battery market is forecast to emerge as the largest market in terms of region. It is owing to the presence of one of the largest electronics industries in the region. Furthermore, the region is also home to the largest automotive industry, which is expected to surge the growth of the global carbon black in the lead-acid battery market during the forecast period. Moreover, the electric vehicle sector is experiencing abrupt growth in the region due to initiatives by government bodies. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific carbon black in the lead-acid battery market during the forecast period.

Europe is also expected to have a considerable contribution to the growth of the carbon black in the lead-acid battery market. It is due to the stringent government legislative to increase the adoption of renewable energy. As a result, it will amplify the demand for lead-acid batteries during the study period.

Market Segmentation

The global carbon black in lead-acid battery market segmentation focuses on Battery, Grade, and Region.

By Battery Type Outlook

Flooded Lead-Acid Battery

Valve Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) Battery

By Grade Outlook

Specialty

Conductive

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

