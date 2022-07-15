Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market 2022 Industry Share, Top Players Analysis, Size, Demand 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Research are KUKA, SSI Schaefer, Kardex, Daifuku, TGW Logistics, Murata Machinery, KION, Mecalux, System Logistics, Honeywell International, and other key market players.

The global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market size was US$ 7.15 billion in 2021. The global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market is forecast to grow to US$ 11.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The automotive industry’s escalating growth, combined with rising demand for the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) in the e-commerce sector, is propelling market demand globally.

The rapidly increasing rate of investment in this sector and rising adoption of automation solutions in various industrial activities will drive the market forward during the study period.

The availability of favourable government policies for SMEs and initiatives for infrastructure development, will boost the growth prospects for the market over the forecast period.

The benefits of the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS), such as eliminating travel time and increasing efficiency by 25%, will surge the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on nearly every sector of the economy. As a result, the automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market witnessed a negative impact due to this pandemic. The implementation of strict social distancing norms and lockdown policies across various regions results in changing consumer shopping behaviour. As a result, it impeded the growth of the e-commerce industry.

The use of the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) speeds up processes, allows for better contact with work zones, and helps retailers manage their massive product volumes. The widespread coronavirus caused a disruption in the supply chain. However, the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) acts as a catalyst for the circulation of goods, reducing the collision of disruptions and delays.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Europe had the highest revenue share of the global market. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the presence of a large consumer base, as well as an increasing number of leading market players. High labour costs are driving the adoption of automated solutions to reduce total operational costs.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of big data technologies in organizations for improving consumer target marketing and risk management is driving up demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS). Furthermore, the implementation of these solutions helps producers maintain a competitive advantage by facilitating efficient management of overall warehousing operations. As a result, these factors are boosting market growth throughout Europe.

Market Segmentation

The global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market segmentation focuses on Type, Industry, and Region.

By Type

Unit Load

Mid Load

VLM

Carousel

Mini Load

By Industry

Automotive

Metals & Heavy Machinery

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Healthcare

Semiconductor & Electronics

Retail

Aviation

E-commerce

Others

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

