Cold Chain Monitoring Market Report Size, Trends Analysis 2022, CAGR Value, Top Key Players with, Competitive Landscape to 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Cold Chain Monitoring MarketResearch are Daikin Industries, Orbcomm, Berlinger & Co., Sensitech, Monni, Controlant, Savi Technology, Elpro-Buchs, Zest Labs, Securerf Corporation, Infratab, Lineage Logistics Holdings, Klinge Corporation, Temperature Monitor Solutions Africa, and other key market players.

The global cold chain monitoring market size was US$ 4.1 billion in 2021. The global cold chain monitoring market is forecast to grow to US$ 14.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Cold chain monitoring employs internet of things (IoT) technology to monitor and control temperature-sensitive products transported in a cold chain. It is a supply chain that includes perishable and temperature-sensitive products such as beverages, food, pharmaceuticals, and biologics.

Factors Influencing the Market

Increased demand for cold chain monitoring products in the pharmaceutical and healthcare supply chain, and increased private and public sector investment in refrigerated warehouse development will contribute to the growth of the market.

Temperature-sensitive medications require advanced care. These medications include vaccines, drugs, etc., which are widely used in the treatment of various diseases. Thus, the growing population and rising prevalence of diseases will escalate to the growth of the cold chain monitoring market during the study period.

Smart sensing labels, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), etc., are emerging as new trends in the cold chain monitoring industry. Recognizing the scope of technology, industry players are also teaming up to cater to the demands of the public. For instance, Cold Chain Technologies and Cloudleaf have inked a partnership agreement in 2021 to develop Cold Chain Technologies Smart Solutions. Thus, more such initiatives will drive the market forward during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 vaccines have heightened international interest in cold chain logistics. The volume of shipments has steeply surged due to the mandatory need to offer vaccines to the world population. Moreover, governments are also focusing highly on vaccinating the people to prevent the further spread of the virus. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global cold chain monitoring market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest global cold chain monitoring market revenue share. The growing demand for frozen and chilled food products in North American countries is expected to drive the region’s demand for cold chain monitoring solutions.

Due to rising demand in the cold chain monitoring market, Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute to long-term growth. The China market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to its growing population and rising disposable income. Furthermore, the region is also home to one of the largest pharmaceutical industries, which will benefit the cold chain monitoring market in this region during the study period.

Market Segmentation

The global cold chain monitoring market segmentation focuses on Components, Logistics, Applications, and regions.

By Component

Hardware

o RFID Devices

o Telematics and Telemetry Devices

o Sensors And Data Loggers

o Networking Devices

Software

o On-premises

o Cloud-based

By Logistics

Storage

o Warehouse

o Cold Container

Transportation

o Airways

o Waterways

o Railways

o Roadways

By Application

Fruits & Vegetables

Fruit Pulp & Concentrates

Dairy Products

Fish, Meat & Seafood

Processed Food

Pharmaceuticals

Bakery & Confectionaries

Others

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

