Caps & Closures Market 2022 | Global Industry Analysis by Future Scope, Revenue Growth Development, Leading Countries Analysis, Regional Analysis 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Caps & Closures Market Research are AptarGroup Incorporated, RPC Group PLC, Amcor Limited Plc, Rexam PLC, Crown Holdings Incorporation, Berry Plastics Corporation, Silgan Holdings Inc., Guala Closures Group, and other key market players.

The global caps & closures market size was US$ 61.25 billion in 2021. The global caps & closures market is forecast to grow to US$ 97.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for various types of packed food products and beverages, including non-alcoholic and alcoholic, will drive the caps & closures market forward.

Rising demand for water bottles will also propel the growth of the market. In addition to that, the rising demand for more efficient beverages and innovations will escalate the growth of the market.

Bottled water producers are more likely to market their products as superior and high-quality, increasing demand for caps and closures. The increase in population income is accelerating the growth of the market. According to the International Bottled Water Association, the growing population of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) is influencing the demand for premium bottled water. Furthermore, technological advancements in packaging solutions boost demand for caps and closures.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on various sectors, including the beverage sector. Thus, the caps and closures market also experienced loss as regulatory bodies imposed stringent lockdown across several regions. Caps and closures are commonly used in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverages, household goods, and so on. They are the final component for goods packaging and maintaining the dependability of product packaging. The growth in the demand for pharmaceuticals has been beneficial for the caps and closures market over the forecast period.

Because of the virus’s spread, the growth of the food and beverage sector, both offline and online food chains, slowed during this time period. The availability of safe and sanitary products, on the other hand, is driving market demand. Furthermore, the gradual opening of lockdowns presents various growth prospects for the closures market.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America is forecast to emerge as the largest revenue holder in the global caps and closure market. Rapid technological advancements in packaging solutions, combined with changing population lifestyles, are significant factors that may accelerate market demand across the region. Furthermore, the expansion of the food industry and rising demand for packaged food are creating numerous lucrative opportunities for market demand. Because of a large working population, the millennial population is more inclined to pack food, which may accelerate market demand across the region.

In addition to that, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to rising disposable income and increased consumption of processed and packaged food and beverages.

Market Segmentation

The global caps & closures market segmentation focuses on Raw Material, Type, End-Use, and Region.

By Raw Material

Plastic

Metals

Others

By Type

Plastics Caps & Closures

o Screw Caps

o Dispensing Caps

o Others

Metal Caps & Closures

o Screw & Lung Caps

o Crown Caps

o Others

Other Caps & Closures

By End-Use

Food

Beverages

Healthcare

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Others

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

