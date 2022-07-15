Food Container Market Share By Industry Growth Analysis, Distribution Channel, Sales, Size, Development Patterns, And Forecast in The Coming Years 2022-2030

Key Companies Covered in the Food Container Market Research are Amcor plc, Silgan Holdings, Inc., Ardagh Group, Berry Plastics Corp., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Graham Packaging Company, Inc., Weener Plastics, Ball Corp., Tetra Pak, and other key market players.

The global food container market size was US$ 141.5 billion in 2021. The global food container market is forecast to grow to US$ 201.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global food container market witnessed a substantial drop due to lockdown restrictions implemented across various countries. Moreover, the demand for food from hotels and restaurants also decreased drastically. As a result, it hampered the growth of the global food container market during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the impact and public health and the rising prevalence of COVID-19 infection majorly due to food impeded the growth of the global food container market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global food container market is expected to witness substantial growth, majorly due to the growing demand for packaged food items. In addition, the rising trend of cloud kitchen and online food order services will benefit the global food container market during the study period.

The market is forecast to witness substantial opportunities due to the rising trend of intelligent packaging, vacuum packaging, active packaging, edible coating, etc. Moreover, health concerns related to packed food are growing. Thus, it could be opportunistic for the industry players in the global food container market during the study period.

Growing disposable income and rising innovations in the packaging industry will also benefit the global food container market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest market for food containers as the demand for packed food products is growing in the region. Furthermore, the region is among the largest producers of fruits & vegetables, which will contribute to the growth of the food container market. The meat and poultry sector in North America is also growing at a rapid pace. As a result, it will escalate the growth of the food container market during the study period.

Growing disposable income and rising preference of people for online food ordering are expected to benefit the food container in this region during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific food container market is forecast to grow at a significant growth rate, owing to the growing proliferation of the e-commerce market for daily-use products. Furthermore, growing urbanization and increasing changes in consumer eating habits will also drive the demand for packaged food products. As a result, it will accelerate the growth of the global food container market. Furthermore, increasing disposable income and the busy lifestyle of people will be opportunistic for the companies in the food container market during the study period.

Market Segmentation

The global food container market segmentation focuses on Material, Product, and Region.

By Material Outlook

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Others

By Product Outlook

Bottles & Jars

Cans

Cups & Tubs

Boxes

Others

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

