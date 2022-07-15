Aerospace Robotics Market 2022 Growth, Share, Product Types and Application, Top Key Players with Sales, Price, Business Overview, SWOT Analysis 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Aerospace Robotics Market Research are Kuka AG, ABB Group, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mtorres, Oliver Crispin Robotics, Gudel Ag, Electroimpact Inc., Universal Robots A/S, Swisslog Ag, Reis Robotics, Boston Dynamics, Bosch Rexroth, and other key market players.

The global aerospace robotics market size was US$ 2.1 billion in 2021. The global aerospace robotics market is forecast to grow to US$ 5.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The aerospace business is continuously growing due to the growing use of modern technology, such as robotics. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the global aerospace robotics market. In addition, robotics is expected to gain wide traction due to the growing focus on commercial processes in aerospace production. Thus, it will boost the growth of the global aerospace robotics market during the forecast period.

The surging demand for automation and rising labor costs is expected to increase the growth prospects for the aerospace robotics market. On the contrary, the shortage of skilled professionals may limit the growth of the global aerospace robotics market during the forecast period.

Growing deployment of technology to limit the spread of the virus and increase the efficiency of the task will also drive the aerospace robotics market forward. In addition, the growing focus on governments to improve infrastructure will also benefit the aerospace robotics market during the study period.

Growing passenger traffic at airports will also escalate the growth of the global aerospace robotics market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic surged the demand for aerospace robotics to impede the spread of the virus. Moreover, the pandemic forced the authorities to maintain the security of the passengers and minimize human efforts. Thus, it has escalated the growth of the global aerospace robotics market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold dominance in the aerospace robotics market owing to the growing passenger traffic in this region. Furthermore, the early adoption of new technology in the region is forecast to benefit this regional market during the study period. The market is also driven by the rising disposable income and increasing spending on updating its aircraft production units. For instance, Reliable Robotics has raised nearly US$ 100 million in funding in 2021. With this funding, the firm will automate traditional fixed-wing planes.

The Asia-Pacific aerospace robotics market is also forecast to record a significant growth rate due to the growing passenger traffic. Moreover, the adoption of the robotic system is increasing in developing countries like China, India, and Japan. Airport authorities are also investing highly in automated technologies, which will benefit the Asia-Pacific aerospace robotics market.

Market Segmentation

The global aerospace robotics market segmentation focuses on Component, Solution, Payload, Application, and Region.

By Component

Controller

Sensor

Drive

End Effector

By Solution

Traditional Robots

Collaborative Robots

By Payload

Up to 16.00 kg

16.01 – 60.00 kg

60.01 – 225.00 kg

More than 225.00 kg

By Application

Drilling & Fastening

Non-destructive Testing & Inspection

Welding & Soldering

Sealing & Dispensing

Processing

Handling

Assembling & Disassembling

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

