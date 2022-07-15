Collagen Peptides Market 2022 | Latest Technological Advancement, Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Collagen Peptides Market Research are Collagen Solutions plc, Darling Ingredients, Ewald-Gelatine, Foodmate Co. Ltd., GELITA AG, Gelnex, Holista Coltech, Lapi Gelatine S.p.a, Nippi. Inc., Nitta Gelatin, Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceutical P Ltd., Tessenderlo Group, Vital Proteins LLC., Weishardt Group, and other key market players.

The global collagen peptides market size was US$ 621.5 million in 2021. The global collagen peptides market is forecast to grow to US$ 1121.9 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing awareness about the benefits of collagen peptides will primarily drive the growth of the global collagen peptides market. In addition, rising health consciousness among people and a rapid shift toward a high-protein diet will surge the demand for collagen peptides in the coming years.

The global collagen peptides market may also witness lucrative growth opportunities, owing to its use in the making of beauty or medical collagen skincare products. Furthermore, the rising demand for skincare treatments to reduce wrinkles and moisturize skin will also be opportunistic for the collagen peptides market.

Collagens play an essential role in maintaining healthy skin as they are entirely responsible for skin structure. Moreover, the rising demand for collagen-rich shampoos, soaps, lotions, and facial creams will benefit the collagen peptides market.

The introduction of new products will also contribute to the growth of the collagen peptides market. For instance, Olay launched its Collagen Peptide 24 collection in 2021. Thus, such advancements are likely to benefit the overall collagen peptides market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for collagen peptides reduced drastically. The pandemic affected the purchasing power of the population. Furthermore, it also affected the manufacturing and R&D activities, which ultimately decreased new launches. As a result, the demand for collagen peptides decreased.

Regional Analysis

In terms of geography, North America is forecast to dominate the global collagen peptides market in terms of revenue. It is owing to the growing awareness among the population about the benefits of collagen-based products. Furthermore, high disposable income will also contribute to the growth of the global collagen peptides market during the forecast period. The region is also home to some of the large-small and large manufacturers of collagen, which will drive the collagen peptides market forward. In addition, the growing demand for efficient natural cosmetics products will escalate the growth of the collagen peptides market.

The Asia-Pacific market for collagen peptides is forecast to grow steadily due to growing awareness of collagen-based cosmetic products. Furthermore, changing consumers’ living standards and the presence of one of the largest pharmaceutical industries will drive the demand for collagen peptides during the study period.

Market Segmentation

The global collagen peptides market segmentation focuses on Application, Form, Source, and Region.

By Application

Food & beverages

o Beverages

o Dairy products

o Snacks

o Soups and sauces

o Meat products

o Confectionery products

o Others

Nutritional products

Dietary supplements

Sports nutrition

Cosmetics & personal care products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Source

Bovine

Porcine

Marine & Poultry

Others

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

