FWD breaks its record again at Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2022 with 14 wins

Most awarded insurer for the fifth consecutive year

FWD has broken its record again at Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2022 with 14 wins. Crowned the most awarded insurer for the fifth consecutive year, FWD has been recognised with its innovative products, services, platforms and outstanding marketing strategies.

Category

Winner

Award

Customer Engagement

FWD MAX Experiential Platform

Excellence

Digital Marketing

FWD Wellness Pass

Excellence

Educational Fund

MaxFocus Vision Insurance Plan

Excellence

Health & Protection

vPrime Medical Plan

Excellence

High Net Worth (Product/Service)

vPrime Medical Plan

Excellence

Integrated Marketing (Product Promotion)

FWD's Pop-up "Treasurance" Shop

Excellence

Cross-Border Insurance Services

PREMIER THE ONEcierge + Partnership with HKSH + MINDcierge (Mainland China Counselling Services)

Outstanding

Life Insurance

MyTerm Term Life Insurance Plan

Outstanding

Medical Care

vPrime Medical Plan

Outstanding

Online Platform

FWD One-stop Digital Platform

Outstanding

Product Innovation

MyCover Critical Illness Plan

Outstanding

Service Innovation

FWD Care

Outstanding

Training Program of the Year

"A Start for The Stars" Plan

Outstanding

Voluntary Health Insurance

vPrime Medical Plan

Outstanding



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 July 2022 - FWD Insurance ("FWD") broke its record again by winning 14 awards and becoming the most awarded insurer for the fifth consecutive year at the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institutions Awards 2022.The 14 awards, including six Excellence Awards and eight Outstanding Awards (see Table 1), cover various areas including life and health protection, wealth growth, quality customer service and digital experience, demonstrating FWD's achievements in its customer-led strategies and the effective integration of innovative technology into its insurance products and services., said, "This is a huge recognition for our team's hard work, commitment and dedication to consistently pursue the highest standards year after year. Receiving these many awards from Bloomberg, a respected media platform, inspires us to continue to innovate and improve our customers' experiences. We'll continue to design new products, value-added services and engagement means to create a simpler, faster and smoother insurance experience for everyone, following our brand vision of changing the way people feel about insurance."FWD has set new records again for its innovative health and wealth products and services, covering its industry-leading Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS), "vPrime Medical Plan" (Certification number: F00045) which offers comprehensive health protection at affordable premiums and rehabilitation support for its customers; The "PREMIER THE ONEcierge" and "MINDcierge"provide one-stop professional health and consultation services across Asia; "MyCover" for critical illnesses, "MyTerm" for term life insurance and "MaxFocus Vision Insurance Plan" for wealth planning.FWD's performance has been recognised by customers and praised by the industry. FWD was top 3in Hong Kong for the first-year premium of new business; top 4in Hong Kong in the number of new business policies; top 1in best value of money of insurance products and services; the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers Voluntary Health Insurance Award Winner; and 97% of customers felt satisfied with FWD's buying experience. This showcases FWD's accomplishments in both business development and the commitment to building a distinctive brand.The vPrime Medical Plan (Certification Number: F00045) is underwritten by FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (VHIS provider registration number 00036). The above information does not contain the full terms. For detailed terms and conditions, benefits of the policy, major exclusions and key product risks of vPrime Medical Plan, please refer to its product brochure and policy provisions downloadable at https://www.fwd.com.hk/en/protect/health-accident/vhis/vprime/ Hashtag: #FWD

