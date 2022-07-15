Taiwan ex-president exempted from prosecution over misusing state affairs fund

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Taiwan President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), who stood accused of embezzling a state affairs fund during his time in office from 2000 to 2008, was granted an exemption from prosecution on Friday (July 15).

His wife, Wu Shu-chen (吳淑珍), however, was sentenced to two years in prison for money laundering. Their son, Chen Chih-chung (陳致中), and daughter-in-law, Huang Jui-ching (黃睿靚), were handed a one-year and 10-month jail sentence, respectively, for the same offense. They can file an appeal to a higher court.

Top aides to the former president — Ma Yung-cheng (馬永成) and Lin Teh-hsun (林德訓), along with the former first family's bookkeeper Chen Chen-hui (陳鎮慧) — were given exemptions, according to the ruling.

Chen and his aides were acquitted on the charge of embezzlement following the amendments to Article 99-1 of the Accounting Act, which passed the third reading by the Democratic Progressive Party-controlled Legislative Yuan on May 30 and became law on June 15. The amendment retroactively clears Chen of both criminal and civil liability for the alleged improper use of the fund when he served as president from 2000-2008.

The exemption is not equivalent to "not guilty," however, as Chen still faces other charges, including bribery, corruption, and abuse of authority. Trials on the other charges have been suspended for years because of the former first couple's health problems.