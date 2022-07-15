Canada: Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombing shot dead

A man acquitted in a terrorist bombing that killed 331 people aboard an Air India flight in 1985 was killed Thursday in Canada, in what Canadian authorities described as a possible targeted shooting.

What do we know so far?

The death of Ripudaman Singh Malik was confirmed by Jaspreet Malik, his son, in a statement on Facebook. He was shot outside his clothing business in Surrey, British Columbia.

"The media will always refer to him as someone charged with the Air India bombing. The media and RCMP never seemed to accept the court's decision and I pray today's tragedy is not related," said his son.

A witness who works at a car wash told authorities he heard shots on Thursday morning, and ran outside to find Malik unconscious in his car.

Police in Surrey said in a news release that a man died in what appeared to be a targeted attack, but did not confirm the victim's identity.

"The investigation is in the early stages and police are still looking for the suspects and a second vehicle that may have been used as getaway vehicle,'' police said in a statement.

Malik and another accused, Ajaib Singh Bagri, were found not guilty in March 2005 of murder and conspiracy in a pair of Air India bombings on June 23, 1985.

Malik, a one-time supporter of the Sikh separatist Khalistan movement, was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

What was the significance of the Air India bombings?

The bombing of Air India Flight 182 off the coast of Ireland that killed all 329 passengers and crew had been the deadliest act of air terrorism, prior to the September 11 attacks in the US.

Inderjit Singh Reyat is the only person to have been convicted in the plot, for making the bombs and for lying at the trials of others accused, one of whom was Malik.

Reyat was paroled in 2016 after serving two decades behind bars.

The attack took place during an Indian crackdown on the Sikh movement for an independent homeland. Those behind it were believed to be seeking revenge for the storming of the Golden Temple in Amritsar by Indian troops.

