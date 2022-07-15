UAV-mounted base station featured in New Taipei drills

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)-mounted base station was spotlighted in the disaster response drills in New Taipei on Thursday (July 14), aimed at boosting the country's emergency response preparedness.

Designed by Thunder Tiger Corporation, a Taiwanese manufacturer of radio-controlled drones, the UAV was deployed to provide airborne, wireless connectivity in a simulated scenario where telecommunication services were disrupted.

In collaboration with Chunghwa Telecom, one of Taiwan’s major telecommunications firms, Thunder Tiger said the flying antenna system can be used in disaster relief as well as for military purposes. The company is currently working on incorporating 5G connectivity and AI technologies into its unmanned cell towers, per CNA.

The Min An 8 drills mobilized over 1,800 personnel, 200 vehicles, 20 drones, and four helicopters, the largest ever for the most populous city in Taiwan. They included large-scale evacuation, air crash rescue, damaged transportation infrastructure repair, chemical incidents, pipeline restoration, supply distribution, and other drills.



Min An 8 drills in New Taipei. (CNA photos)