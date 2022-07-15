Manhunt underway for suspect behind execution-style shooting of 5 in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A manhunt is underway for the suspect behind the shooting of five employees at a biotechnology company in central Taiwan that resulted in four deaths and one serious injury.

On Thursday (July 14), Kang Chien-chun (康健浚), chief of the Caotun police precinct, said an unknown assailant had shot five Kang Jian Biotech Co. (康建生技公司) employees in Nantou County's Caotun Township. Kang described the shootings as execution-style because all five were shot at close range in the head, with four dying on the spot and one in critical condition.

The victims included Kang Jian Biotech Chairman Lai Min-nan (賴敏男); his daughter, who is a director; his brother, who manages the firm; the company's accountant surnamed Chang (張); and a section chief surnamed Liu (劉). Four died on the spot, while Lai suffered a severe head wound and was rushed to Taichung Veteran's General Hospital, reported Liberty Times.



Entrance to Kang Jian Biotech. (CNA photo)

After shooting the victims, the gunman, who was approximately 180 centimeters tall and covered his face with a hat, hood, and mask, fled the scene on a scooter owned by the deceased section chief surnamed Liu. He rode to Niaozui Lake, crossed the Wu River, and reached Taichung City's Wufeng District before abandoning the scooter and fleeing on foot.

Early Friday morning (July 15), police were able to pinpoint the suspect's location in Wufeng District and tried to arrest him. However, by 4 a.m., an officer was cited by CNA as saying the suspect had managed to escape.

Locals believe the suspect was familiar with the internal operations of the company, either from a long period of observation or knew the victims. Some locals speculated the shooter may be a disgruntled former employee.



Body of victim being removed from crime scene. (CNA photo)

More than eight years ago, a former employee surnamed Li (李), who is also 180 cm in height, had a conflict with a female section chief surnamed Hung (洪) over problems operating machinery. On the fifth day of the lunar new year in 2015, the man allegedly beat the female section leader over the head and body with an iron rod about 200 meters away from the company and reportedly shouted, "I want you to die! I will kill you!"

Hung suffered serious lacerations to her head and a ligament in her hand was injured, requiring four operations. The victim testified that Li was behind the assault.

Nantou District Prosecutor's Office later charged Li with attempted murder. When the Nantou District Court heard the case, Lai, a female accountant, and Liu all served as witnesses corroborating Hung's testimony. However, because Li was able to present an alibi, he was found not guilty.



Police investigate crime scene. (CNA photo)