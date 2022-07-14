Blind Bolts Market Growth, Trend, Size, Share, Revenue, Drivers, Value and Volume Analysis 2030

The global blind bolts market size was US$ 3,791.9 million in 2021. The global blind bolts market is forecast to grow to US$ 5,751.2 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1188

A blind bolt is a fastener used to increase strength and performance over time. Blind bolts are made of a steel pin, collar, and sleeve. These are installed from one side of the materials to develop a tight seal that secures the bolt.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing infrastructure and industrial market investments have improved the foundation for the growth of engineering and machines. In addition, growing construction activities are expected to fuel the growth of the global blind bolts market in the coming years.

The market for blind bolts is expanding as a result of the rising demand for tools, bolts, and fasteners in important areas. Further, the expansion of engineering and the mechanical sector is expected to bring untapped growth opportunities for the market.

Growing investments by government bodies in infrastructural development will bolster market growth. On the flip side, fluctuating currency exchange rates may limit the market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for blind bolts decreased significantly. The pandemic has affected the engineering and construction industry dramatically, forcing units to cut operations. The end-user industries of blind bolts, such as construction, railways, and aerospace recorded sharp decline in terms of revenue. As a result, it affected the global blind bolts market.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1188

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific blind bolts market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the contribution of developing economies like China, India, Japan, etc. China is the largest market in the Asia-Pacific region due to growing government spending in infrastructure development.

North America is the second-fastest-growing blind bolts market after Asia-Pacific. The production and advancement in numerous end-use industries, including construction, automotive, aerospace, and machinery, is the main source of blind bolt demand in North America. Blind bolt demand is rising as a result of the growing aerospace and automotive industries in this region. As a result, the market may witness potential growth in these two regions.

Competitors in the Market

• 3V Fasteners Company Inc.

• ELITE Fasteners, Inc.

• Henry Venables Product Ltd.

• Kwikbolt Limited

• Arconic Corporation

• PCC Fasteners

• Precision Castparts Corp.

• Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

• TriMas Corporation

• BMB Fasteners

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global blind bolts market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Diameter, Grade, Application, and Region.

By Product Type Outlook

• Heavy Duty

• Thin Wall

By Diameter Outlook

• M8

• M10

• M12

• M16

• Others

By Grade Outlook

• Grade 8.8

• Grade 10.9

• Grade 316

By Application Outlook

• Construction

• Railway

• Aerospace

• Marine

• Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1188

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1188

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/