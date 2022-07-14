Clear Brine Fluids Market Share Global Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Forecast to 2030

The global clear brine fluids market size was US$ 0.95 billion in 2021. The global clear brine fluids market is forecast to grow to US$ 1.39 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The salt solution of halides and formate is known as clear brine fluids. These fluids are employed in a number of upstream oil and gas operations like workover, drilling, etc. Additionally, it is possible to synthesize clear brine fluids to act as clay and shale inhibitors, reducing formation damage and lengthening the life of an oil well.

Factors Influencing the Market

The primary energy source for transportation is crude oil. Even while vehicles powered by gasoline and diesel produce emissions, the current non-conventional fuel system, including electrification, is less efficient than fossil fuels like crude oil. In order to meet the rising demand for crude oil, oil and gas corporations are concentrating on extracting more crude oil from mature areas. Thus, it will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the clear brine fluids market during the study period.

Growing industrialization and rapidly growing investments by the governments of developing countries like China and India in this sector are forecast to boost the growth of the clear brine fluids market during the study period.

The rising global population and their energy demands will also be beneficial for the clear brine fluids market during the study period. On the flip side, growing investments in renewable energy sources may limit the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental effect on the market because of widespread lockdowns, stringent social isolation policies, and travel bans. China’s oil demand suffered the most in the first quarter, which hampered the growth of the clear brine fluids market. Moreover, governments have started emphasizing the use of renewable resources, which will notably affect the clear brine fluids market during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific clear brine fluids market is forecast to grow at a highest growth rate, owing to the rising opportunities in the countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, etc. Apart from that, growing efforts for the expansion of industries and increasing demand for domestic oil & gas production in China are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the clear brine fluids market. The presence of various industry players, such as Vedanta, Oil India, ONGC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Oil Exploration, and GAIL in India will also intensify the growth of the market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Egyptian Mud Engineering & Chemicals Company

• Halliburton

• Schlumberger Ltd.

• Tetra Technologies

• Zirax Ltd.

• Albemarle Corporation

• Clements Fluids

• ICL Group Ltd.

• Lanxess AG

• Sinomine Specialty Fluids

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global clear brine fluids market segmentation focuses on Product, End-Users, and Region.

By Product Type

• Potassium chloride

• Calcium chloride

• Calcium bromide

• Potassium Formate

• Cesium Formate

• Others

By End-Users

• Onshore Oil & Gas Production

• Offshore Oil & Gas Production

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

