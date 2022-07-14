Clinical Nutrition Market 2022 Trends, Prominent Key Players, Current Demand Analysis, Global Industry Outlook and Future Scope till 2030

The global clinical nutrition market size was US$ 33,621.4 million in 2021. The global clinical nutrition market is forecast to grow to US$ 56,451.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A pharmaceutical substance that aids in the patient’s health is clinical nutrition. Supplements like vitamins, minerals, and others aid in boosting the metabolic system.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global clinical nutrition market is expanding due to rising cancer and central nervous system (CNS) disease rates. In order to prevent nutrient deficiencies in the human body and ensure the proper operation of various organs, clinical nutrition products are regarded as one of the finest solutions for the treatment of cancer and CNS illnesses. Patients suffering from chronic diseases like cancer require a high amount of nutrients. Thus, the growing prevalence of cancer is expected to boost the growth of the clinical nutrition market during the study period.

Clinical nutrition is growing in popularity due to growing cases of neurological disease and metabolic disorders. Thus, it will benefit the overall market during the forecast period.

New product launches will also benefit the clinical nutrition market. For instance, Abbott unveiled its new Pedialyte Hydration Solution in 2020. The solution contains prebiotics and vitamins B12, C, and E aimed at boosting the immune system of the consumer. On the flip side, a lack of awareness of clinical nutrition may limit the market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected almost every industry vertical. However, the demand for clinical nutrition increased as a result of the pandemic outbreak. People suddenly became more aware of health. Clinical nutrition helps in strengthening the immune system, which was mandatory to fight this deadly virus. As a result, the market for clinical nutrition witnessed significant growth. Moreover, doctors also started recommending health boosters to help people tackle this situation. Apart from that, new product launches emerged as a significant boon for the market as well.

Regional Analysis

During the projected period, the clinical nutrition market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate. India and China are the two most densely populated nations, which is expected to be opportunistic for the market during the forecast period. Technology breakthroughs in healthcare, rising healthcare reforms, rising hospital numbers in emerging nations, and increasing demand for improving healthcare infrastructure will all contribute to the industry’s growth. A huge geriatric population, led by China and India, is expected to drive this regional clinical nutrition market’s growth during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

• Abbott Laboratories

• Danone Nutricia

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Baxter International Inc.

• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

• Lonza Ltd

• Pfizer Inc.

• Perrigo Company Plc

• Nestlé S.A.

• Hero Nutritionals Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global clinical nutrition market segmentation focuses on Route of Administration, Application, End-Users, and Region.

By Route of Administration Outlook

• Oral

• Enteral

• Parenteral

By Application Outlook

• Cancer

• Neurological Diseases

• Gastrointestinal Disorders

• Metabolic Disorders

• Others

By End-Users Outlook

• Pediatric

• Adults

• Geriatric

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

