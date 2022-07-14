Coconut Milk Market Analysis including Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2022 to 2030

The global coconut milk market size was US$ 1.0 billion in 2021. The global coconut milk market is forecast to grow to US$ 4.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Products made with coconut milk provide a variety of health benefits. Coconut milk can help prevent anemia. It is a great source of calcium, zinc, iron, fiber, and magnesium. Additionally, it has advantages for cardiovascular health, bone health, immune system strength, weight loss, and allergen-free qualities.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Coconut Milk is a popular non-dairy beverage known for its variety of health benefits. The COVID-19 outbreak raised the demand for coconut milk; however, the market witnessed demand-supply gaps. Various factories closed their doors during the initial phase of the pandemic. As a result of the halt in the production activities, the demand for coconut milk declined drastically.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the coconut milk market, owing to the rising incidents of lactose intolerant cases. In addition, growing awareness about the health benefits of coconut milk may amplify the growth of the market during the study period. The market may also witness various growth opportunities due to the increasing range of people suffering from obesity and lactose intolerance. Apart from that, other factors like high disposable income and an increasing adoption of healthy lifestyle will accelerate the growth of the coconut milk market during the study period.

Factors Influencing the Market

Consumers are actively interested in their health and fitness. Consumers who are active and concerned about their health now prefer natural energy drinks over those that contain caffeine and sugar. Coconut milk has low calories and low levels of lipids and carbohydrates. Thus, it will fuel the growth of the market during the study period.

The medicinal qualities of coconut milk, combined with the rising cases of lactose intolerance, obesity, anemia, diabetes, etc., will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rising disposable income and growing awareness about the health benefits of coconut milk will also contribute to the market growth. On the flip side, the stagnant or slight decline in production of coconut may act as a significant restraint in the market growth during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• McCormick & Company Inc.

• Dabur India Ltd.

• Thai Agri Foods Public Co. Ltd

• Thai Coconut Public Company

• Goya Foods Inc.

• Celebes Coconut Corp.

• Vita Coco

• Danone SA

• Pureharvest

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global coconut milk market segmentation focuses on Packaging Type, Category, End-Users, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Packaging Type Outlook

• Plastic Bottles

• Tetra Packs

• Cans

By Category Outlook

• Organic

• Conventional

By End-Users Outlook

• Household

• Food Services

• Catering Services

• Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook

• Direct Distribution

• Retail Distribution

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Convenience Stores

• Retail Pharmacies

• E-commerce

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

