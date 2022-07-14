Die-Attach Machine Market Analysis by Size, Share, Future Growth, Emerging Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Global Forecast to 2030

The global die-attach machine market size was US$ 1,191.9 million in 2021. The global die attach machine market is forecast to grow to US$ 2,039.9 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The attachment of a semiconductor device’s die to its package is commonly done with a die attach machine, also known as a bond machine. It is also an integral part of the semiconductor supply chain and the backend process of chip fabrication.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing demand for hybrid circuits in medical equipment is expected to primarily drive the growth of the die attach machine market. The demand for hybrid circuits is growing due to the growing number of patients and the rising demand for advanced equipment.

The rising demand for electronics products, such as smartphones, smart wearables, etc., will also contribute to the growth of the die attach machine market during the analysis period.

The growing use of LED circuits will offer ample growth opportunities to the industry players. The method of joining LED wire bonding is used in the ball and wedge bonding, chain bonding, etc. Moreover, countries like China and Japan are among the renowned manufacturers of die attach LED, which will benefit the market throughout the forecast period.

On the flip side, fluctuations in the process of raw materials may limit market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The entire electronics industry witnessed an abrupt decline in terms of revenue. As a result, it hampered the growth of the die attach machine market. There were several challenges faced by the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first and foremost one is the scarcity of raw materials. Moreover, consumer purchasing power was also affected as many lost jobs, which ultimately impeded the demand for electronics, thereby hampering the growth of the overall die attach machine market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific die attach machine market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the large contribution of counties like China and Japan. China and Japan are home to the largest electronics industry. Apart from that, the strong economic growth of China, Japan, and India, will drive the die attach machine market forward during the study period.

Europe will also be the fastest-growing region in the die attach machine market due to the rising communications business and increase in regulatory support for expansion. Thus, all of these factors will influence the growth of the die attach machine market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Dr. Tresky AG

• ASM Pacific Technology Limited

• BE Semiconductor Industries N.V

• Anza Technology, Inc

• Inseto UK Limited

• Fasford Technology Co. Limited

• Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.

• Palomar Technologies

• MicroAssembly Technologies Limited

• Shinkawa Limited

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global die attach machine market segmentation focuses on Component, Technique, Application, and Region.

By Component Outlook

• Flip Chip Bonder

• Die Bonder

By Technique Outlook

• Epoxy

• Soft Solder

• Sintering

• Eutectic

• Others

By Application Outlook

• RF and MEMS

• Optoelectronics

• Logic

• Memory

• CMOS image sensors

• LED

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

