Microgrid Controller Market: Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2022-2030 | (CAGR) of 12.1%

The global microgrid controller market size was US$ 7.1 billion in 2021. The global microgrid controller market is forecast to grow to US$ 17.6 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing deployment of microgrid infrastructure in the military and defense sector is forecast to fuel the growth of the global microgrid controller market. In addition, the benefits of microgrid controllers, such as cost efficiency, are expected to surge their demand in households and small-sized enterprises. As a result, it will surge the growth of the global microgrid controller market.

The growing demand for microgrids that deliver a consistent, reliable, and safeguarded power supply will propel the microgrid controller market forward. In addition, the growing use of microgrid controllers to optimize energy output and improve microgrid performance will escalate market growth.

Government investment to meet the growing demand for operational efficiency is forecast to boost the growth of the global microgrid controller market.

The increasing demand for microgrids from various end-user industries, such as utility, military, and government sectors, will offer ample growth opportunities for the market.

The growing initiatives for smart city development are forecast to surge the growth of the global microgrid controller market during the study period.

High installation costs associated with a microgrid controller system may restrict the growth of the global market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the largest share in the global microgrid controller market. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing concentration of market-leading enterprises and considerable technological competence. In addition, favorable government initiatives to boost the military segment are likely to offer ample growth opportunities for the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the global microgrid controller market. Due to the growing spread of the virus, several companies were forced to stop the operations or shift to the remote working model. As a result, it postponed research and development activities, which further hampered market growth.

Competitors in the Market

Schneider Electric

General Electric Company

ABB Limited

Siemens

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Eaton Corporation

Honeywell International Incorporated

Lockheed Martin Corporation

S&C Electric

Power Analytics

Emerson Electric Company

GE Power

Princeton Power Systems

Advanced Micro-Grid Solutions Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global microgrid controller market segmentation focuses on Connectivity, Offering, End-User Industry, and Region.

Based on the connectivity type, the microgrid controller market has been segmented into –

Grid Connected

Off-Grid/Remote/Islanded

Hybrid

Based on the offering, the microgrid controller market has been segmented into –

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on the end-user industry, the microgrid controller market has been segmented into –

Government

Utilities

Commercial

Industrial

Educational Institutes

Military & Defence

Healthcare

Small Residential Communities, Townships

Others

Based on region, the microgrid controller market has been segmented into –

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

