Vertical Farming Market Analysis And In-depth Study on Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors, And Regional Forecast To 2030 |USD 11,905 million

The worldwide Vertical Farming market is anticipated to reach over USD 11,905 million by 2026. In 2017, the shipping container dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5367

The growing population worldwide has resulted in significant increase in food demand. Vertical farming is increasingly being used to meet the high-demand for food crops. The factors driving the growth of vertical farming market include ability to produce high quality crops throughout the year, lesser use of water for crop cultivation, and lower dependency on weather conditions. Organic and chemical free crops can be grown with the help of vertical farming in artificially controlled environments, which further increases its adoption. Other factors driving the market include growing urban population, and reduced environmental pollution. However, high initial investment and crop production of limited varieties restrict the growth of vertical farming market.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue of $835 million in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. This is owing to significant growth of population in the region. Lack of fertile land, Strong technical expertise in agricultural practices, and established R&D institutes in China and Japan further supplement the market growth.

The growing mechanisms used for vertical farming include hydroponics, aquaponics, and aeroponics. In 2017, hydroponics accounted for the largest share in the global market, and was estimated at USD 1,086 million in 2017, registering a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period. Hydroponics is a process of growing plants where the traditional soil medium is replaced by nutrient and mineral rich water solution. Hydroponics offer benefits such as availability of crops throughout the year, faster plant growth, and eliminate the growth of pesticides.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5367

On the basis of offerings, the market is segmented into lighting solutions, sensors, climate control, and hydroponic components. In 2017, the lighting solutions accounted for the major share in the global market. Lighting solutions are used to provide uniform lighting conditions suitable for plant growth. The leading market players offering lighting solutions for vertical farming include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Illumitex, Inc., and Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include BrightFarms, Agrilution, Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., American Hydroponics, Freight Farms, Illumitex, Inc., and Vertical Farm Systems among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

What are the key findings of the report?

?This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

?The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

?This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5367

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/