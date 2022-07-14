Ambulatory Services Market Segmentation, Application, Consumption and Revenue Report 2022-2030

The global ambulatory services market is anticipated to reach more than USD 3,812.7 billion by 2025. Ambulatory care denotes the medical service area provided to a patient without the need of hospitalization and other medical services.

The ambulatory services include medical expert organizations, home healthcare, and medical laboratories. These service is one of the major hospital revenue provider and to the presentation of the hospital health care system. Ambulatory care provides treatment, consultation, observation, intervention, rehabilitation, and diagnosis to patient with unconventional medical treatments. In addition, telephone conferences, reintegration meetings, and emergency visits with patients is expected to appeal more patients in the direction of the ambulatory services, offering significant economic outcome.

Ambulatory services market growth is majorly driven by factor such as growing requirement of ambulatory surgical visits. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2016, about 20 million surgical procedures and around 35 million ambulatory surgical visits were performed in hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs), with approximately 15 million surgeries performed in ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). Moreover, cost-saving surgeries compared to the hospitals, government investment for ambulatory care facilities, and rising government funding offering team-based primary care are another major factors enhancing the global market growth.

Additionally, the increasing geriatric population with rising occurrence of chronic diseases requiring medical attention, new reimbursement policies by the government offering economic advantage, and adopting advanced technology, are the factors further propelling the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the growing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive surgeries, inexpensive surgical costs, well equipped ambulatory service centers, and faster patient recovery time is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The Ambulatory Services market is segmented by service type which include primary care offerings, emergency departments, outpatient departments, medical specialty, and surgical specialty. In 2017, the primary care offerings accounted for the majority share and dominated the market. This was followed by the surgical specialty segment which gained traction due to the technological advancements of the same-day surgeries for cataract and orthopedic issues.

