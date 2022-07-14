PolyU and HKIAA sign MoU to cultivate young talents and conduct research for the aviation industry

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 14 July 2022 - The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and The Hong Kong International Aviation Academy (HKIAA) signed a two-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an aim of contributing to the local aviation industry by cultivating talents and conducting aviation-related research projects with joint efforts.





Prof. H.C. Man, Dean of Faculty of Engineering, PolyU (second from left) and Ir Simon Li, President of The Hong Kong International Aviation Academy (second from right) signed the MoU, witnessed by Prof. Wing Tak Wong, Deputy President and Provost of PolyU (left) and Mr CK Ng, CEO of HKIA Services Holdings Ltd (right).

Leveraging on HKIAA’s extensive experience in talent nurturing, together with PolyU’s competence in scientific research, the parties will work closely to develop training programmes for the aviation industry, as well as optimise the execution of such programmes and the collaboration in promotion. In addition, one of the highlights of the MoU is to jointly conduct aviation-related research projects. The pair is committed to exchanging professional knowledge and experience of training and research and sharing such resources as training facilities and flight simulators, so as to maximise the synergy to cultivate talents for the industry.

Witnessed by Prof. Wing Tak WONG, Deputy President and Provost of PolyU, and Mr CK NG, CEO of HKIA Services Holdings Ltd., the MoU was signed by Ir Prof. H.C. MAN, Dean of Faculty of Engineering, PolyU, and Ir Simon LI, President of HKIAA, at the signing ceremony held on PolyU campus.

The Dean of Faculty of Engineering at PolyU, Ir Professor H.C. Man

said, “This is a timely collaboration between PolyU and HKIAA for professional human resources development in order to support the rapid and imminent growth of our aviation industry in Hong Kong. We will work on various professional training programmes as well as research and development projects to groom our young generation in Hong Kong to be the key stakeholders in this pillar industry.”

Ir Simon Li, President of HKIAA

said, “We can foresee that the completion of the third runway

system at Hong Kong International Airport in 2024 will create more opportunities. There is a greater need than ever for talented individuals to join the aviation industry. We look forward to working together with PolyU to attract, develop and nurture young talent to support the sustainable growth of the aviation industry in Hong Kong and throughout the region.”

In spite of the challenges faced by the global aviation industry due to the pandemic, it is believed that the new opportunities ahead for the development of the industry are substantial. Through the cooperation with HKIAA, PolyU expects to make contributions to the aviation industry in Hong Kong.

