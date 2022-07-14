Alexa
Four dead and one injured in a shooting in central Taiwan

Police investigating how and why it happened

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/14 20:37
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four people were dead and one was injured following a shooting in Caotun Township, Nantou County on Thursday evening (July 14), CNA reported.

According to the initial police investigation, the shooting took place at a residence on Zhongzheng Road.

Police responded to a report of shots fired and when they arrived at the scene, they found the deceased and injured victims.

The person suffering from injuries has been sent to the hospital for treatment. Police are investigating how and why the shooting happened, per CNA.
Caotun Township
shooting
Nantou County

