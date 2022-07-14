Taiwan’s EVA Air named 8th best airline in the world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Air has been named 8th best airline in AirlineRatings.com's "Top Twenty Airlines in the World for 2022" ranking, moving up one spot from last year.

AirlineRatings.com announced its top 20 airlines along with its Airline Excellence Awards on Thursday (July 14), and EVA Air is Taiwan's only airline to make the list.

Heading the list are Qatar Airways, Air New Zealand, Etihad Airways, Korean Air, Singapore Airlines, Qantas, Virgin Australia, EVA Air, Turkish Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Japan Air Lines, JetBlue, Finnair, Emirates, Hawaiian, Air France/KLM, Alaska Airlines and British Airways, according to an AirlineRatings.com press release.

To be included in the top 20, “airlines must achieve a seven-star safety rating and demonstrate leadership in innovation for passenger comfort,” AirlineRatings.com said.

"EVA Air has always been at the forefront of cabin innovation, starting with its premium economy in 1992," said AirlineRatings Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas. "EVA Air continues to deliver a top-quality product and service and is a standout airline.”

AirlineRatings.com regularly rates more than 385 airlines on a system of one-to-seven stars. Data reviewed through its Awards of Excellence evaluation process includes age of a carrier’s fleet, audited passenger reviews, product offerings, Covid-19 response, safety practices, and profitability.