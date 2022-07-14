Global Semiconductor Gases Market 2022 Share | Segmentation, Application, Technology, and Opportunities, and Forecasts to 2027

According to the study undertaken by Astute Analytica the Global Semiconductor Gases Market was valued at US$ 8,584.7 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach US$ 12,450.3 Million by 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The global semiconductor gases market is driven by growing usage of semiconductor gases in electrical and electronic industry, favorable government initiatives to promote semiconductor industry and escalating demand of semiconductor gases to perform effective semiconductor processing.

Semiconductor gases are gases which is used to manufacture semiconductors, it is a material having property in between an insulator and most metals. In order to maintain operations in a clean and efficiently manner, the high-quality semiconductor gases are often used in electronic semiconductor manufacturing. Nitrogen is the most used gas, typically employed for purging of pumps and vacuum chambers in a semiconductor electronic industry. Helium is used as cooling gas in the semiconductor electronic industry. Also, increasing acceptance of renewable energy particularly solar photovoltaic devices is propelling the demand for semiconductor gases due to the huge consumption in the manufacturing process. Furthermore, increasing conventional applications of micro-electromechanical systems, growing government and stakeholder funding in compound semiconductor and rapid rise in urbanization & industrialization and consumer spending for electronic products are creating a lucrative opportunity growth prospect for the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, factors such as growing usage of semiconductor gases in electrical and electronic industry, favourable government initiatives to promote semiconductor industry and escalating demand of semiconductor gases to perform effective semiconductor processing is expected to boost the semiconductor gases market growth. Semiconductor gas plays a prominent role in improving the performance of electrical and electronic devices. Furthermore, increased government support to boost the semiconductor industry has fueled the adoption of semiconductor gases for insulation, which further supports the market growth around the world.

Semiconductor gases have been the key enabler of the semiconductor industry considering the global scenario. Properties unique to gases have made them the desired materials to build ever more complex semiconductor devices, thus escalating demand of semiconductor gases to perform effective semiconductor processing further fuels the market growth. However, individual risks concerning the gases during semiconductor manufacturing and high material and fabrication costs associated with compound semiconductor further inhibits the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Electronic Special Gases (ESGs) type segment holds the highest market share in 2021 in the Global Semiconductor Gases Market

Based on type, the semiconductor gases market is bifurcated into bulk gases and electronic special gases. The bulk gases segment is further classified into nitrogen, oxygen, argon helium, hydrogen and carbon dioxide. Whereas the electronic special gases are segmented into chlorine, ammonia, silicon and others. Electronic special gases segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to its high application from electronic manufacturing sector. The electronic special gases segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period as specialty gases are ultra-high purity gases that helps optimize performance and lower costs. Therefore, its adoption rate is expected to increase at a considerable growth rate in the near future.

Etching segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of process, the semiconductor gases market is segmented into chamber cleaning, oxidation, deposition, etching, doping and others. The chamber cleaning segment is estimated to have the highest market share in 2021, due to its high demand in the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Fluorinated gases are widely used as a semiconductor gas for chamber cleaning purposes. Whereas, etching segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period owing to its tremendous growth demand for manufacturing of printed circuit boards. In semiconductor manufacturing, the significance of etching is gradually rising as it is responsible for transferring a pattern from a mask layer to the underlying layer in semiconductor manufacturing. The most common gases used in etching are fluorine-based or chlorine-based.

Semiconductor Type segment is estimated to have the highest market share during the forecast period

Based on application, the semiconductor gases market is segmented into semiconductor type, PCBs, displays, solar (PV), LED and others. The semiconductor type segment is estimated to project the highest market share during the forecast period as manufacturer of semiconductor devices are expanding production, providing new materials and reaching extreme levels of purity and quality control with the availability of such semiconductor gases. Moreover, Solar (PV) segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period owing to the rapidly increasing investment in solar power industry and favorable government policies.

Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the highest market share and is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR

Based on region, the global semiconductor gases market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America. Asia Pacific is estimated to project the highest share in the global semiconductor gases market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and increase in digitization in emerging countries such as India and China are key factors responsible for the growth of semiconductor gases in Asia Pacific. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR of 6.6% in the market during the forecast period.

Company Profile:

Iwatani Corporation is in the gas business, their industrial gas and machinery division provides gas, helium and gas supplying equipment as well as semiconductor and electronic parts manufacturing equipment, pharmaceutical and food machinery, environmental equipment, welding equipment, industrial machinery and robots and compressors. Also, the company focuses on increase in sales of air separation gases for growth markets, acquisition of new customers of LH2, stable supply of helium and increase in sales of environment-related equipment.

Linde plc, a subsidiary of Linde Group is a multinational chemical company that specializes in industrial gases and engineering. The company provides both atmospheric gases and process gases. It primarily manufactures industrial gases for internal use by designing, engineering, and manufacturing equipment. The company focus on acquisitions and collaborations with joint venture partners to improve its financial position and results in operations. Moreover, Americas hold the highest percentage in terms of geographical revenue segmentation.

Air Liquide SA is a multinational company that supplies industrial gases and services to various industries including Healthcare, Electronics, Engineering & Construction and Science & New energies. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen for industrial uses and for electronics manufacturing purpose. Furthermore, company focus on business expansion strategies coupled with joint improving the environment sustainability to strengthen the financial and market positioning within the industry.

Competitive Insight:

Global Semiconductor Gases Market is highly competitive in order to increase their presence in the marketplace. Some of the key players operating in the global semiconductor gases market include Linde Plc., Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Merck (Versum Material), Taiyo Nippon, Iwatani Corporation, Messer group, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Indiana Oxygen Company Inc., American Gas Products (AGP) and Solvay S.A. among others.

Segmentation Overview:

Global Semiconductor Gases Market is segmented based on type, process, application and region. The industry trends in global semiconductor gases market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace.

Following are the different segments of the Global Semiconductor Gases Market:

