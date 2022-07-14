Taiwan Air Force launches secretive missile construction projects

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force was launching a series of secretive nationwide construction projects believed to include the building of arsenals, air defense bases, and mobile missile installations, reports said Thursday (July 14).

Government procurement data shows tenders have been awarded for projects labeled “E002,” “E004,” and “E005,” with price tags ranging from NT$400 million (US$13.38 million) to NT$860 million, the Liberty Times reported.

Because missile experts and Air Force air defense specialists had participated in the evaluation of the bids, the projects were believed to be related to the mass production of surface-to-air missiles and the stationing of mid-range and long-range cruise missiles.

The “E” series bids were also linked by the media to the passage of a NT$236.95 billion package by the Legislative Yuan in January. The extra budget was designed to strengthen Taiwan’s maritime and air defenses in the face of China’s aggressive behavior. The plans for new missiles and launch sites necessitated the building of at least 24 new installations, per the Liberty Times.