Taiwan’s Kinmen Bridge inauguration set for mid-October

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kinmen Bridge, a cross-sea bridge that connects Kinmen’s two main islands, will be open to traffic in mid-October, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) said on Thursday (July 14).

The Kinmen Bridge connecting the Greater Kinmen and Lesser Kinmen islands is 5.4 kilometers (km) in length, of which 4.77 km is built above the sea.

Premier Su Tseng-chang(蘇貞昌) said that the bridge, which takes only five minutes to drive across, took 12 years to build and cost the country nearly NT$10 billion (US$330 million), UDN reported.

Freeway Bureau Director General Jaw Shing-hau (趙興華) said the bridge links together all the main highway systems on Kinmen’s two main islands and will boost the tourism industry and bring prosperity to the islands, calling the bridge an important large-scale public construction project in the country's recent history.

The construction team faced a variety of technical challenges during the construction, but overcame them to complete the bridge on schedule, according to Jaw, per UDN.

Kinmen, a group of islands off the southeastern coast of China, is governed as a county by Taiwan.