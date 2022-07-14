Taiwan KMT leader likely to visit Japan in August for Abe funeral

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) will visit Japan in August to attend the official funeral of assassinated former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, reports said Thursday (July 14).

Abe, 67, died July 8 after a man shot him in the back while he was addressing a crowd at an election rally in the city of Nara. Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) traveled to Japan Monday (July 11) to visit the former prime minister’s family home and attend a private funeral service.

A decision by the KMT to follow the government’s example and fly flags at half-staff the same day to honor Abe was met with lukewarm comments from inside the party, which included critics of close relations with the United States and with Japan.

The KMT said Thursday that it was not certain yet whether the Japanese government would hold an official funeral and memorial event for Abe, CNA reported. If there was such an event, the party would decide at the appropriate time whom to send to Japan, officials said.

There had been plans for Chu to travel to Japan even before Abe’s death, but the campaign for the Nov. 26 local and regional elections and the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic were likely to influence the timing, according to the KMT. Any delegation would also visit party offices in Tokyo and Yokohama to meet local members and Taiwanese residents.